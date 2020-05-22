Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC warns that the pandemic may be causing rodent infestations

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Richard Drew/AP
A rat photographed on the Times Square subway platform, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
CDC warns that the pandemic may be causing rodent infestations
Posted at 9:38 AM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-22 12:38:23-04

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are warning that the coronavirus pandemic is causing rodent outbreaks in areas that might not otherwise see them.

According to the CDC, rats, mice and other rodents typically congregate in dense commercial areas, as they rely on food waste from restaurants and other establishments to survive. But because the pandemic has either shuttered or drastically reduced restaurants' business, the rodents have been forced to find other sources of food.

"Environmental health and rodent control programs may see an increase in service requests related to rodents and reports of unusual or aggressive rodent behavior," the CDC wrote on its website.

In addition to being unsightly and messy, rats and mice can carry illnesses that can be transmitted to humans with a bite or a scratch.

In order to keep rats and other pests away, the CDC recommends that homeowners and landlords take a few precautions.

  • Seal access to homes and businesses
  • Remove debris and heavy vegetation from yards
  • Make sure garbage stays in tightly-sealed receptacles
  • Remove pet and bird food from yards.
  • When cleaning up after rats and rodents, spray EPA-approved flea repellant

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.