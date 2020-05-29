Menu

CDC releases guidelines on how schools can reopen safely this fall

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Matt Volz/AP
This Monday, May 4, 2020 photo shows Willow Creek School in Willow Creek, Mont. The school with its 56 students will be among the first in the U.S. to reopen after being shut down due to the coronavirus. Desks will be spaced 6 feet apart, temperatures will be checked upon arrival and any child not following social-distancing guidelines will be sent home, officials said. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)
Posted at 8:50 AM, May 29, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-29 12:08:21-04

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released an extensive list of guidelines on how schools can reopen this fall safely.

The CDC recommends that older students and staff wear face coverings throughout the day. They said children under the age of 2 should not wear a mask.

Desks should be six feet apart, when feasible, and face the same direction. If sitting at a table, they should all sit on one side of the table, sitting apart.

If individuals cannot be at least 6 feet apart, the CDC says a sneeze guard and partition should be installed.

Tape should be placed on the floor or sidewalks, including signs on the walls, to ensure staff and students remain 6 feet apart, CDC said.

For food, children should, if feasible, bring their food or be served individually plated meals in classrooms - not a cafeteria. Disposable utensils and dishes must be used. If it's non-disposable, gloves must be used to handle them, and it should be washed with dish soap and hot water in a dishwasher.

For school buses, children should be sitting one child per row. If possible, rows should be skipped.

Buses should also be cleaned daily or between users and drivers must wear a face covering.

The CDC said schools need to designate a staff member, as a school nurse, that would be responsible for COVID-19 concerns. CDC also recommends everyone needs to know who this person is and how to contact them.

The full list of recommendations can be found here.

