Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC: More than 42M doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in U.S.

items.[0].image.alt
Scripps Graphic
coronavirus
Posted at 4:49 PM, Feb 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-08 18:49:48-05

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that more than 42 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the United States as of Monday.

That's over three million more doses reported since Saturday.

According to the data, 59.3 million doses have been delivered.

CDC data shows that 22.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and 20 million Moderna vaccines have been administered.

Of the 42.4 million doses administered, just over 32 million people have received their first dose.

CDC data shows that a little over 9.5 million have been fully vaccinated for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HSL Properties Annual Stuff the Bus Event

DONATE TODAY!