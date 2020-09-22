CDC issues COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, classifies trick-or-treating as 'high risk'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its first guidelines for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC has listed a number of ways to celebrate the holiday and categorized them as low, moderate or high-risk activities.

"Hgh risk" Halloween activities:

Traditional trick-or-treating

Crowded indoor costume parties

Indoor haunted houses

Hayrides or tractor rides with people not in a family or who don't live together

"Moderate risk" Halloween activities:

One-way trick-or-treating, with bags lined up for families outdoors, and social distance maintained

Costume parties outdoors where people can remain six feet apart

Open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest visits

Visiting pumpkin patches or going apple picking, while maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer

"Low-risk" Halloween activities:

Carving and decorating pumpkins with the family or members of a household

Decorating a house, apartment or living space

Having a virtual Halloween costume contest

Having a family or household Halloween movie night

For a look at the full guidelines, visit the CDC website here.

This story was originally published by Katie Morse on WKBW in Buffalo, New York.