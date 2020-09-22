Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

CDC issues COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, classifies trick-or-treating as 'high risk'

Haunted houses also high risk
items.[0].image.alt
WKBW Photographer
CDC issues COVID-19 guidelines for Halloween, classifies trick-or-treating as 'high risk'
Posted at 4:14 AM, Sep 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-22 07:14:29-04

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued its first guidelines for celebrating Halloween amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CDC has listed a number of ways to celebrate the holiday and categorized them as low, moderate or high-risk activities.

"Hgh risk" Halloween activities:

  • Traditional trick-or-treating
  • Crowded indoor costume parties
  • Indoor haunted houses
  • Hayrides or tractor rides with people not in a family or who don't live together

"Moderate risk" Halloween activities:

  • One-way trick-or-treating, with bags lined up for families outdoors, and social distance maintained
  • Costume parties outdoors where people can remain six feet apart
  • Open-air, one-way, walk-through haunted forest visits
  • Visiting pumpkin patches or going apple picking, while maintaining social distancing, wearing masks, and using hand sanitizer

"Low-risk" Halloween activities:

  • Carving and decorating pumpkins with the family or members of a household
  • Decorating a house, apartment or living space
  • Having a virtual Halloween costume contest
  • Having a family or household Halloween movie night

For a look at the full guidelines, visit the CDC website here.

This story was originally published by Katie Morse on WKBW in Buffalo, New York.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK

IF YOU GIVE A CHILD A BOOK ...