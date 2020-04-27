CDC adds 6 more symptoms to list for COVID-19

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six more symptoms to its existing list for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

Along with fever, cough and shortness of breath, the CDC now says the following could also indicate a coronavirus infection: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

The health organization says these symptoms may appear anywhere between 2 and 14 days after exposure to the virus.

The CDC has also urged anyone with these “emergency warning signs for COVID-19” to seek medical attention immediately: Trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, and bluish lips or face.

Those over 65 and people who have severe underlying health conditions continue to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19.

Those medical conditions include lung disease, moderate to severe asthma, heart conditions, compromised immune systems, severe obesity, diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and liver disease.

As of Monday afternoon, at least 3 million cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed worldwide. The United States continues to lead in the total number of cases and deaths. More than 55,000 people have died as a result of the virus in the U.S. so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Click here for more guidance from the CDC.

