CDC: 11 states expected to see jump in coronavirus deaths

Posted at 8:22 PM, Jul 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-02 23:32:05-04

Amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases nationally, the CDC said it expects to see coronavirus-related deaths increase in 11 states through July 24.

The states on the CDC’s radar are Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. The CDC said these 11 states will likely exceed the number reported over the last four weeks.

The rest of the country should see either the same or fewer deaths related to the coronavirus over the next four weeks.

The CDC projects that 11,000 to 31,000 Americans will die from the coronavirus between now and July 24.

