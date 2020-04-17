Caught in video mashup, Pinsky apologizes for virus comments

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky is acknowledging he "got it wrong" in comments that minimized the coronavirus threat.

"Dr. Drew," as Pinsky is known, apologized in a video he posted over the weekend shortly after an online video surfaced that pulled together clips of his comments on the disease over a two-month period.

Pinsky had suggested the virus was less dangerous than the flu.

Pinsky is not the only figure whose comments about the virus before the death toll started soaring have been collected in videos that suggest they were misinforming the public.