Caught in video mashup, Pinsky apologizes for virus comments

Chris Pizzello/AP
FILE - This Aug. 4, 2011 file photo shows Dr. Drew Pinsky, host of the CW television series "Dr. Drew's Lifechangers," during a panel discussion on the show at the CW Showtime summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. Criticism of Dr. Drew Pinsky spread on the Internet almost as quickly as news of Mindy McCready's death. The country singer with the tumultuous personal life became the fifth cast member of his "Celebrity Rehab" series to die since appearing on the show and the third from Season 3. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, file)
Posted at 3:27 PM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 18:27:35-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity doctor Drew Pinsky is acknowledging he "got it wrong" in comments that minimized the coronavirus threat.

"Dr. Drew," as Pinsky is known, apologized in a video he posted over the weekend shortly after an online video surfaced that pulled together clips of his comments on the disease over a two-month period.

Pinsky had suggested the virus was less dangerous than the flu.

Pinsky is not the only figure whose comments about the virus before the death toll started soaring have been collected in videos that suggest they were misinforming the public.  

