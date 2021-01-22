Carnival Cruise Line extends pause on US departures through end of April

MIAMI, Fla. – Carnival Cruise Line announced Friday that it’s extending its pause on U.S. departures through April 30.

Additionally, the cruise line said it’s canceling Australian operations through May 19 and it has canceled the European itineraries for Carnival Legend, which were set to begin in May and last through Oct. 31.

The company has also moved the start date for Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, with the first cruise now set for May 29.

Carnival says booked guests and travel agents are being notified directly of the cancellations and their options for a future cruise credit and onboard credit package, or a full refund.

"Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see. We are certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible, but unfortunately, we have determined it's going to take a while longer, and the situation in Europe will also impact Mardi Gras' departure to the U.S., and Carnival Legend's itineraries in Europe," wrote Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy in a statement.

Carnival and other major cruise lines have continued to suspend their U.S. operations for months now, as the nation continues to battle the coronavirus.

Early on in the pandemic, cruise ships became hotbeds for the virus, which spread quickly among passengers and staff who were aboard some ships.

As of Friday morning, more than 410,600 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. and over 24.6 million coronavirus cases have been reported in the country, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

