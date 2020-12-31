Canada to require negative test for people entering country

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian government says that passengers must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days before they arrive in the country.

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said Wednesday the measure will be implemented in the next few days.

According to public health minister Bill Blair, there will be more border officials at Canada’s ports of entry to ensure those arriving understand the new rules.

Canada already requires those entering the country to self-isolate for 14 days.

The decision came a day after the premier of Canada's largest province said he had ordered his finance minister to end a Caribbean vacation, saying he is "extremely disappointed" the official went abroad at a time the government is urging people to avoid nonessential travel because of the pandemic.

According to The Associated Press, Ontario's finance minister Rod Phillips resigned from his position Thursday after going on a vacation to the island of St. Barts during the pandemic and seemingly trying to hide the fact by sending social media posts showing him in a sweater before a fireplace.

The AP reported that Ontario Premier Doug Ford accepted Phillips’s resignation as minister hours after Phillips returned home.