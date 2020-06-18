Menu

Canada says it will launch mobile app designed to track COVID-19 in July

Jens Meyer/AP
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada speaks on the first day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Jun 18, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-18 14:00:44-04

TORONTO — Canada is introducing a contact tracing smartphone app that will notify Canadians of exposure to the new coronavirus.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the app will be voluntary and that if someone tests positive, other users who have the app and have been in proximity will then be alerted they’ve been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

Trudeau says that the government will not collect any data from the app and users won't need to enable location services in order to use it.

Governments around the world have been turning to smartphone technology to help battle fresh virus flare-ups as they ease lockdown restrictions. But technical problems and privacy concerns have dogged the development of virus tracing apps.

