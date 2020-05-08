California to send all voters mail-in ballots this November

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Every Californian voter can expect to receive a mail-in ballot this November under an executive order signed Friday by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom announced Friday that he has ordered each county in the state to send vote-by-mail ballots for the Nov. 3 general election to all registered voters.

Newsom the move was made in order to protect voters from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Elections and the right to vote are foundational to our democracy,” Newsom said in a release. “No Californian should be forced to risk their health in order to exercise their right to vote. Mail-in ballots aren’t a perfect solution for every person, and I look forward to our public health experts and the Secretary of State’s and the Legislature’s continued partnership to create safer in-person opportunities for Californians who aren’t able to vote by mail.”

Voters who need access to in-person voting opportunities, including individuals with disabilities, individuals who speak languages other than English, individuals experiencing homelessness, and others, will still be able to access in-person voting opportunities.

If counties don't have clarity for in-person voting methods and other November election details by May 30, Newsom may issue another order addressing election issues.

Friday, California started allowing some retail businesses and supporting manufacturing companies to reopen with limits. While the state has started to loosen its stay-at-home orders, large scale gatherings are not expected to resume for months, possibly until next year.

This story was originally published by Mark Saunders at KGTV.