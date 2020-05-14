Menu

California says Tesla can begin making cars starting Monday

John Raoux/AP
Elon Musk founder, CEO, and chief engineer/designer of SpaceX speaks during a news conference after a Falcon 9 SpaceX rocket test flight to demonstrate the capsule's emergency escape system at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Posted at 7:04 AM, May 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-14 10:04:02-04

DETROIT — A dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of coronavirus shutdown orders appears to have ended.

The Alameda County Health Department announced on Twitter late Tuesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations work this week.

It can start making vehicles Monday — as long as it delivers on worker safety precautions.

It's still not clear whether Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk will face any punishment for opening Monday in defiance of county orders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he has always been urging local governments to compromise when dealing with rogue operators during the pandemic.

