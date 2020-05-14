California says Tesla can begin making cars starting Monday

DETROIT — A dispute between Tesla and San Francisco Bay Area authorities over the reopening of a factory in the face of coronavirus shutdown orders appears to have ended.

The Alameda County Health Department announced on Twitter late Tuesday that the Fremont, California, plant will be able to go beyond basic operations work this week.

It can start making vehicles Monday — as long as it delivers on worker safety precautions.

It's still not clear whether Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk will face any punishment for opening Monday in defiance of county orders.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday that he has always been urging local governments to compromise when dealing with rogue operators during the pandemic.