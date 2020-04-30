California governor to re-close beaches, state parks after weekend saw large crowds

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to announce the closure of all California beaches and state parks beginning Friday, May 1, KABC reports.

A memo from the California Police Chiefs Association says the decision was based on "well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom's Shelter in Place Order."

Some beaches in Southern California reopened to the public last weekend. The openings, combined with a heatwave, led to large crowds and gatherings.

Newsom admonished beachgoers in Orange County for overcrowding during a Monday news conference.

The decision comes just after San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the reopening of San Diego City beaches for exercise beginning Monday.

The City of Del Mar was scheduled to reopen its beaches on Thursday, but has since canceled that move in anticipation of Newsom's announcement.

This story was originally published by Zac Self on KGTV in San Diego.