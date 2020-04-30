Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

California governor to re-close beaches, state parks after weekend saw large crowds

items.[0].image.alt
California governor to re-close beaches, state parks after weekend saw large crowds
Posted at 6:22 AM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 09:22:38-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to announce the closure of all California beaches and state parks beginning Friday, May 1, KABC reports.

A memo from the California Police Chiefs Association says the decision was based on "well-publicized media coverage of overcrowded beaches this past weekend, in violation of Governor Newsom's Shelter in Place Order."

Some beaches in Southern California reopened to the public last weekend. The openings, combined with a heatwave, led to large crowds and gatherings.

Newsom admonished beachgoers in Orange County for overcrowding during a Monday news conference.

The decision comes just after San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer announced the reopening of San Diego City beaches for exercise beginning Monday.

The City of Del Mar was scheduled to reopen its beaches on Thursday, but has since canceled that move in anticipation of Newsom's announcement.

This story was originally published by Zac Self on KGTV in San Diego.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.