California governor announces paid sick leave for food, grocery workers during COVID-19 pandemic

Newsom signed the executive order on Thursday
Rich Pedroncelli/AP
California Gov. Gavin Newsom discusses an outline for what it will take to lift coronavirus restrictions during a news conference at the Governor's Office of Emergency Services in Rancho Cordova, Calif., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Newsom said he won't loosen the state's mandatory stay-at-home order until hospitalizations, particularly those in intensive care units, "flatten and start to decline."(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool)
Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-16 17:22:45-04

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order Thursday that gives food and grocery workers two weeks of supplemental paid leave during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Newsom announced the news during his daily press conference.

According to CBS News , frontline workers in the food industry that were either exposed to the coronavirus or exposed to isolation or quarantine orders by local health officials or state or federal officials will receive two weeks of supplemental sick leave.

On Wednesday, Newsom announced that starting in May, 150,000 undocumented immigrants could receive $500 due to the pandemic.

