Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

California county defies governor's virus shutdown order

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
A surfer rides a wave as the sun goes down during the coronavirus outbreak, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Newport Beach, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
California county defies governor's virus shutdown order
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-01 12:58:53-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A rural California county is defying Gov. Gavin Newsom's coronavirus shutdown order and has become the state's first county to let nonessential businesses reopen.

Diners are being allowed in restrauants in Modoc County in the state's northwestern corner near Oregon.

Officials say the county still has no COVID-19 cases.

It has about 9,000 residents and its officials say they have not heard back from the governor about their reopening plan.

They assert that the plan aligns with Newsom's indicators for reopening.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.