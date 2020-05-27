Menu

Burger King debuts 'social distancing crowns' in Germany

Courtesy of Burger King
Posted at 8:25 AM, May 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-27 11:28:19-04

Burger King wants its customers to enjoy eating their food safely - hence why they've come up with a smart idea: social distancing crowns.

According to Business Insider , the company said they wanted to find something their consumers could do in a "fun and playful way" while also staying safe while eating a Whopper during the pandemic.

The company rolled out an innovative way for its customers to enjoy their food in other countries while also keeping apart from each other in a safe way.

In Italy , the fast-food company is selling "Social Distancing Whopper" which has a whole lot of onions on it.

The fast-food chain says the crowns are only available in Germany for the time being.

