Burger King debuts 'social distancing crowns' in Germany

Burger King wants its customers to enjoy eating their food safely - hence why they've come up with a smart idea: social distancing crowns.
According to Business Insider , the company said they wanted to find something their consumers could do in a "fun and playful way" while also staying safe while eating a Whopper during the pandemic.
The company rolled out an innovative way for its customers to enjoy their food in other countries while also keeping apart from each other in a safe way.
In Italy , the fast-food company is selling "Social Distancing Whopper" which has a whole lot of onions on it.
The fast-food chain says the crowns are only available in Germany for the time being.