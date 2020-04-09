British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, still battling coronavirus, moved out of the ICU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred out of the ICU at a London hospital where he is battling a COVID-19 infection, according to the NBC News and the BBC report.

Johnson has been hospitalized since Sunday. He was moved to the ICU earlier this week in the event he needed to be put on a ventilator. While he did receive oxygen treatments in the ICU, his spokesperson said Wednesday that he was not put on a ventilator.

Johnson was first diagnosed with the coronavirus in late March.

This story is breaking and will be updated.