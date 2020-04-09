Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, still battling coronavirus, moved out of the ICU

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during his ruling Conservative Party’s final election campaign rally at the Copper Box Arena in London, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Britain goes to the polls on Dec. 12. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, still battling coronavirus, moved out of the ICU
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-09 14:52:53-04

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been transferred out of the ICU at a London hospital where he is battling a COVID-19 infection, according to the NBC News and the BBC report.

Johnson has been hospitalized since Sunday. He was moved to the ICU earlier this week in the event he needed to be put on a ventilator. While he did receive oxygen treatments in the ICU, his spokesperson said Wednesday that he was not put on a ventilator.

Johnson was first diagnosed with the coronavirus in late March.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.