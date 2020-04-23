Menu

Britain launches COVID-19 vaccine study, latest in race

Pool/AP
Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing a person being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK to test a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University in England, Thursday April 23, 2020. Two volunteers have received the first vaccine trial against the COVID-19 Coronavirus on Thursday. (Oxford University Pool via AP)
Posted at 2:51 PM, Apr 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-23 17:51:52-04

Testing of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine has begun in volunteers in Britain, the latest in a cluster to begin early-stage studies.

University of Oxford researchers gave injections to volunteers Thursday in a study that eventually aims to enroll hundreds.

Scientists around the world are testing different types of potential vaccines against the new coronavirus, with no way to know which will work.

The Oxford candidate and one in China are made using a different, harmless virus.

Two U.S. companies are testing vaccines made from copies of a piece of the virus's genetic code.

