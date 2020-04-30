Britain celebrates 100th birthday of WWII veteran who raised millions to fight coronavirus

LONDON (AP) — A British army veteran shuffled the length of his garden 100 times — and walked away with the hearts of a nation.

Capt. Tom Moore celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, having raised some 30 million pounds for the National Health Service after completing the challenge to mark the milestone day.



100 years young today 🙌

Looking forward to a day of celebration with the family.

Today will be a good day!

— Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020



The World War II vet's sunny attitude in a dark moment brought smiles to a country locked down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People around the world have been wishing Moore a happy birthday, including Queen Elizabeth herself. The monarch actually promoted the veteran from Captain to an “Honorary Colonel.”



🎉 @captaintommoore has been appointed as the first Honorary Colonel of the Army Foundation College Harrogate. Happy birthday Colonel Tom!

"His mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old" @ArmyCGS pic.twitter.com/xC6sRICfHB

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 30, 2020

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also recorded a special video for Moore, which aired on BBC Breakfast.

