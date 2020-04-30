Menu

Britain celebrates 100th birthday of WWII veteran who raised millions to fight coronavirus

Emma Soh/AP
In this photo provided by Capture the Light Photography, Second World War veteran Captain Tom Moore poses with birthday cakes as he celebrates his 100th birthday, in Bedford, England, Thursday April 30, 2020. A British army veteran who started walking laps in his garden as part of a humble fundraiser for the National Health Service is celebrating his 100th birthday after warming the hearts of a nation that donated millions of pounds to back his appeal. (Emma Sohl/Capture the Light Photography via AP)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 11:34:52-04

LONDON (AP) — A British army veteran shuffled the length of his garden 100 times — and walked away with the hearts of a nation.

Capt. Tom Moore celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, having raised some 30 million pounds for the National Health Service after completing the challenge to mark the milestone day.

Looking forward to a day of celebration with the family.
Today will be a good day!

— Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) April 30, 2020


The World War II vet's sunny attitude in a dark moment brought smiles to a country locked down amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

People around the world have been wishing Moore a happy birthday, including Queen Elizabeth herself. The monarch actually promoted the veteran from Captain to an “Honorary Colonel.”

"His mature wisdom, no-nonsense attitude and humour in adversity make him an inspirational role model to generations young and old" @ArmyCGS pic.twitter.com/xC6sRICfHB

— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 30, 2020

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson also recorded a special video for Moore, which aired on BBC Breakfast.

