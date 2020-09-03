Bride gives new wedding dress to another in need

GRANDVIEW, Mo. — It's something many women dream about for years: the dress she'll walk down the aisle in to say "I do."

One Kansas City-area bride about to be married is giving hers away to another bride going through a difficult time.

Grandview resident Taylor Cooper will marry her fiance, Nick Amor, on Oct. 10. Cooper originally planned to have two wedding dresses, one to wear during her ceremony and the other during her reception.

After downsizing her wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she didn't think the wardrobe change would be appropriate and wanted the extra dress to go to a bride who could use some help.

Cooper said she recently landed her dream job and feels blessed she has not faced many difficulties because of the pandemic.

"I just wanted to think of a way to give back to somebody that had been impacted," Cooper said. "I never really thought in my life that I would be in a position that I could gift something like this."

She posted in a bridal Facebook group saying she was looking for a bride in need of a dress, and she was quickly connected with a bride in Georgia.

"She's just such a sweetheart, she literally has texted me every single day since I told her I was going to give it to her, and she's like 'I can't thank you enough,'" Cooper said.

Cooper packed up the dress Wednesday to ship it to its new owner.

"I feel like it's going where it belongs," Cooper said.

Cooper's October wedding is one of many happening this fall.

Megan Julian, the founder of Julian Events in Kansas City, said she's seeing fewer couples canceling or postponing weddings and moving to smaller weddings instead.

"What we're finding is couples are surprised by what they can do with their original plans on a smaller scale," Julian said.

Julian said many couples are also incorporating virtual aspects to their weddings so they can keep their original guest list.

As Cooper prepares to send off her dress, she hopes to inspire others to lend a helping hand if they can.

"It doesn't really matter how big or small, I just think any nice gesture we can do for each other these days is just so important," Cooper said.

This story originally reported by Emma James on kshb.com.