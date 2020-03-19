Menu

Brad Paisley says his free grocery store will deliver to seniors in need during COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 11:34 AM, Mar 19, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-19 14:34:27-04
Singer Brad Paisley performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" on Friday June 1, 2012 in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Country music star Brad Paisley is offering free groceries and delivery to the elderly through his organization that offers food to people in need.

The Store in Nashville — a partnership between Brad Paisley, his wife, Kimberly Williams and Belmont University — typically offers healthy food to people in need in the Nashville area. But amid the coronavirus pandemic, Paisley says the organization will offer free delivery to seniors in certain parts of Nashville.

A group of volunteers have agreed to deliver a weeks worth of groceries to a designated list of seniors that live near The Store. Paisley also asked followers to reach out if other seniors in the area needed to be added to the list.

According to Paisley's Instagram post, deliveries will take place to seniors on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

According to CNN, The Store opened on March 14. Paisley says that anyone can shop for free at the store on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays as long as they provide ID, proof of income and either proof of income, proof of residence or statement of unemployment.

