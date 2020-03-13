Boston marathon postponed until September due to COVID-19 outbreak

BOSTON, Mass. – The 124th Boston Marathon has been postponed until Sept. 14 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

The Boston Athletic Association made the announcement Friday, citing Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's state of emergency declaration on Tuesday.

“In consideration of this and guided by Boston Mayor Martin Walsh along with state and municipal government leaders at all levels to undertake all possible measures to safeguard the health of the public, the B.A.A. understands the city’s decision that the Boston Marathon cannot be held on April 20, 2020,” wrote B.A.A.

As of Friday morning, there have been more than 100 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, in the state, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

“On matters of public health and safety we take our guidance from the officials entrusted with protecting the public in this area,” said Tom Grilk, C.E.O. of the B.A.A. “We understand our role, along with our partners, in ensuring a safe environment for all participants, volunteers, spectators, and supporters that meets the standards set by those officials.”

The B.A.A. says it has been cooperating with municipal leaders across the eight cities and towns through which the marathon course runs to coordinate the September date for the marathon.

Officials say the B.A.A. 5K, which draws a field of 10,000 participants, will also be rescheduled to a later date.

“The B.A.A.’s mission of promoting health through sports, especially running, has guided our organization for more than a century. In collaboration with our many partners, we look forward to welcoming the world to Boston in September in celebration of the 124th Boston Marathon,” Grilk said.

Registered participants and volunteers will receive additional information in the coming days.

At least 40 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in U.S. as of Friday morning. The number of domestic cases has surpassed 1,700 and is continuing to grow.

The suspension of the Boston Marathon comes amid of blitz of cancellations and closures as the country seeks to slow the spread of the virus.

Click here to learn more about COVID-19 and what you can do to help stem the spread of the virus.

