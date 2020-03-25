Bindi Irwin marries Chandler Powell in wedding without guests because of COVID-19 pandemic

Bindi Irwin, the 21-year-old daughter of late conservationist and TV personality Steve Irwin, married her fiance Wednesday evening in a ceremony at the Australia Zoo in Queensland.

Irwin confirmed her marriage to 23-year-old Chandler Powell in an Instagram post.

In her post, Irwin said that the couple had planned a larger wedding for more than a year but decided to scale back to a small ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it's lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos," Irwin wrote. "Right now we're encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history."

According to CNN, Irwin's family owns and lives at the zoo — which was started by her grandparents in the 1970s — so her parents were able to attend, even though the zoo remains locked down.

Irwin was six years old when her father was killed by a stingray while filming his show, "The Crocodile Hunter." When she was nine, she starred in her own show in Australia, "Bindi the Jungle Girl." In 2015, she won season 21 of "Dancing with the Stars."