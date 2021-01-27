Biden's White House COVID-19 response team to brief media for first time on Wednesday

President Joe Biden's White House COVID-19 response team will brief the media for the first time on Wednesday as states across the country report that their stockpile of vaccines are growing short.

On Wednesday, Biden's top health officials will brief the media in what White House press secretary Jen Psaki says will become a regular occurrence.

The health officials participating in Wednesday's event are chief White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients, senior response team adviser Andy Slavitt and COVID-19 health equity task force chair Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith.

On Tuesday, in prepared remarks, Biden addressed the dwindling vaccine supply across the country, calling it "unacceptable." He said his administration was working to purchase an additional 200 million doses of vaccine and promised a 16% increase in deliveries to states in the coming weeks.

He also upped his administration's goal in vaccinating Americans to 10 million a week moving forward. Before his inauguration, Biden had promised to deliver 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office, a goal that critics said lacked ambition.

In describing the COVID-19 response team briefings earlier this week, Psaki said they would be focused on "science," not politics.

Fauci, a member of former President Donald Trump's White House coronavirus task force, often clashed with the former president and has expressed relief with Biden's commitment to a science-based approach in several interviews this week.

"The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is — let the science speak," Fauci said last week during a White House briefing. "It is somewhat of a liberating feeling."