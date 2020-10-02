Menu

Biden tweets well-wishes to Trumps, says he is praying for 'the health and safety' of family

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at campaign event at Mill 19 in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Biden tweets well-wishes to Trumps, says he is praying for 'the health and safety' of family
Posted at 5:51 AM, Oct 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-02 09:02:51-04

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted well wishes to President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump following their COVID-19 diagnoses.

"Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family," Biden tweeted.

CNN and The Daily Beast both confirmed that Biden will be tested for the virus on Friday.

Though it's unclear when Trump contracted the virus, Biden shared a debate stage unmasked with the president on Tuesday evening. Their podiums were spaced more than six feet apart, following CDC guidelines.

Like Trump, Biden is at a higher risk for complications for the virus because of his age. The former vice president will turn 78 on Nov. 20.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

