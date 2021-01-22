Biden to sign two more executive orders Friday aimed at expanding benefits amid pandemic

President Joe Biden has already signed dozens of executive orders during his short time in office. On Friday, he's expected to sign two more in the hopes of boosting the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden is expected to sign the orders during a 2:45 p.m. ET press conference regarding the current state of the economy.

According to NBC News and Axios, the first order Biden is expected to sign specifically targets COVID-19 aid. The order will ask the Department of Agriculture to expand SNAP benefits authorized by Congress to include those at the lowest income levels and increase benefits to families with children who would normally receive school lunches.

The second executive order will ask the Labor Department to consider allowing those who feel they cannot work safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic to receive unemployment benefits. The order also seeks to begin requiring federal contractors to pay their employees a $15 minimum wage.

On Thursday, Biden signed 10 executive orders aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19. Those orders required masks or face coverings at interstate transportation hubs, required foreign travelers to test negative for the virus and quarantine upon arrival, extended eviction moratoriums and directed the CDC to work with local pharmacies to distribute COVID-19 vaccines.

Thursday's actions piggybacked on more than a dozen orders signed on Inauguration Day, which rolled back several Trump-era policies like the travel ban from several Muslim-majority countries and the re-joining of the Paris climate accord.