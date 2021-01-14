Biden to outline his proposed COVID-19 stimulus package Thursday evening

On Thursday evening, president-elect Joe Biden will lay out his plan to combat COVID-19 during the early days in his administration.

While answering questions following remarks last week, Biden teased the unveiling of an enormous stimulus package that could feature more direct payments to Americans. While he declined to go into specifics, Biden made mention of $2,000 checks as well as small business stimulus plans that would focus on women and minority-owned businesses.

Biden said last week that his stimulus plan would total in the "trillions of dollars." Despite the high price tag, Biden believes the legislation is crucial to the survival of the economy, adding that he feels the economy could collapse if his legislation doesn't pass.

Many Republican lawmakers — and at least one Democratic senator — have already voiced their opposition to more direct stimulus payments to Americans.

Biden's yet-to-be introduced legislation already faces at least one obstacle — a time crunch. Any landmark legislation will need to be passed while the Senate considers the confirmation of Biden's top cabinet positions and alongside outgoing President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

During his address on Thursday, Biden is also expected to address the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and his other plans to limit the spread of the virus.

The president-elect has already said that it is part of his administration's goal to deliver 100 million shots of COVID-19 vaccines in his first 100 days in office. He's also said that he plans to institute a mask mandate "where he can" — including while on federal property and during interstate public transit.

Biden's address is currently slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. ET and will take place at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware.