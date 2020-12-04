LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on November jobs report, which shows that hiring is slowing

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to address the nation Friday regarding the November jobs report that shows American companies are hiring at a slower pace as COVID-19 cases spike across the country.

The report released by the Department of Labor Friday shows that the unemployment rate fell slightly to a still-high 6.7%. However, the gain of 245,000 jobs last month was the fewest added since the spring, when the pandemic and widespread quarantines forced mass layoffs.

The Labor Department's report on Friday came as the U.S. finds itself in its most perilous point in the COVID-19 pandemic to date.

On Thursday, Johns Hopkins said that the U.S. reported record numbers of new COVID-19 deaths and infections. Since Halloween, more than 5 million Americans have contracted COVID-19 — a number that represents about 36% of all cases recorded since the pandemic began.

Biden's remarks come days after he announced his picks for key economic positions in his incoming administration. Among them is former Fed chairwoman Janet Yellen, who Biden has tapped to run the Treasury Department. Yellen, a Keynesian economist who is not afraid to allow the government to intervene in the free market, will be tasked with working with Congress to get stimulus packages passed.

Biden is also expected to announce his picks for key public health positions in the coming days. On Thursday, Biden said in an interview with CNN that he has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to remain in his role as the head of the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases and asked him to be a chief medical adviser to his White House.