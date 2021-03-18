Biden to deliver remarks as White House confirms its sending vaccine doses to Mexico, Canada

President Joe Biden is slated to deliver remarks Thursday to provide an update on the U.S.’s vaccination efforts, hours after the White House confirmed that it would be sending a combined 4 million doses of vaccine to Mexico and Canada.

Biden will make his remarks at the White House at about 3:15 p.m. ET.

WATCH BIDEN'S REMARKS BELOW

At a White House press briefing Thursday, press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed that the U.S. would be sending doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine to its neighbors to the north and south. While details are still being worked out, Psaki said that the U.S. plans to send 2.5 million doses of vaccine to Mexico and 1.5 million doses to Canada as a “loan.”

Psaki added at the briefing that the virus “knows no borders.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine is not yet approved for use in the U.S. The EU’s top medical agency on Thursday stood by its safety record and said that a small handful of cases of unusual blood clotting among the 17 million doses administered were not linked to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Last week, Biden announced he was directing states to lift age and occupation restrictions on the vaccine by May 1, and that the U.S. would have supplies to vaccinate all Americans by the end of May. He said that if vaccination rates continued to rise as he expects them to, Americans will be able to safely attend small gatherings for Independence Day.

