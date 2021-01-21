Biden to address COVID-19 pandemic on second day in office, sign several executive orders

In his first full day in office on Thursday, President Joe Biden will lay out his administration's plan for battling COVID-19 and sign several executive orders to implement new policies and travel restrictions.

Biden is expected to deliver an address from the White House on Thursday — his first White House address as president — where he'll explain how he will address the current surge of COVID-19 and vaccine rollout.

The Associated Press also reports that Biden will sign 10 executive orders linked to the pandemic on Thursday.

Among the policies enacted by those orders include mandating masks at airports, train stations and other transportation hubs and requiring foreign travelers to test negative for the virus and quarantine in the U.S. upon arrival.

Biden will also ask the CDC to develop a program to distribute COVID-19 vaccines through local pharmacies. Biden has said that he hopes to administer 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in his first 100 days in office.

NPR also reports that one of the orders will envoke the use of the Defense Production Act to address dwindling supplies of vaccines, masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment.

Last week, Biden floated a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus plan that would include $1,400 checks for most Americans, extend unemployment benefits and put a moratorium on evictions for several months.

Biden's steps to address the economic and public health fallout from the pandemic began yesterday when he formally declared that the U.S. would remain in the World Health Organization after former President Donald Trump threatened to remove the U.S. last year. He also extended student loan forbearance and eviction moratoriums in executive orders.