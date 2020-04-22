Bend it like Beckham? How about Bend it WITH Beckham

David Beckham is auctioning off a chance to take him on in a five-on-five match, part of a package that includes lunch with the English legend and a chance to watch a Major League Soccer game from the owners' box.

The auction involving the part owner of MLS Inter Miami is part of the league's All In Challenge, which will raise money for organizations that are feeding the hungry during the coronavirus pandemic.

Other auctions include an opportunity to fly to Los Angeles to attend an LAFC game with comedian Will Ferrell, a part owner of that club.