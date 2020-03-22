Bed Bath & Beyond temporarily closing all stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

UNION, N.J. – Bed Bath & Beyond announced Sunday that it’s temporarily closing all of its stores to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and to protect its employees.

The company says it will close its locations starting Monday, March 23 and won’t open them until April 3 at the earliest.

“Given the rapidly changing COVID-19 guidance, we've made the decision to temporarily close all Bed Bath & Beyond locations in support of national efforts to combat the spread,” wrote the company in a press release.

The company said it will remain open online and will continue to serve customers through its website.

“We are enhancing our online capabilities while our buyers and distribution teams are working to replenish products as quickly as possible, so you can purchase and receive other essential items easily,” wrote the company.

In light of the closures, Bed Bath & Beyond said it has extended its return policy to allow returned for up to 240 days from the date of your purchase.