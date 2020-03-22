Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Bed Bath & Beyond temporarily closing all stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

Posted: 4:14 PM, Mar 22, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-22 19:14:03-04
items.[0].image.alt
DALY CITY, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 03: A view of a Bed Bath and Beyond store on October 03, 2019 in Daly City, California. New Jersey based home goods retailer Bed Bath and Beyond announced that it plans to close 60 of its stores in the fiscal year, 20 more than previously announced in April of this year. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Bed Bath & Beyond temporarily closing all stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

UNION, N.J. – Bed Bath & Beyond announced Sunday that it’s temporarily closing all of its stores to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and to protect its employees.

The company says it will close its locations starting Monday, March 23 and won’t open them until April 3 at the earliest.

“Given the rapidly changing COVID-19 guidance, we've made the decision to temporarily close all Bed Bath & Beyond locations in support of national efforts to combat the spread,” wrote the company in a press release.

The company said it will remain open online and will continue to serve customers through its website.

“We are enhancing our online capabilities while our buyers and distribution teams are working to replenish products as quickly as possible, so you can purchase and receive other essential items easily,” wrote the company.

In light of the closures, Bed Bath & Beyond said it has extended its return policy to allow returned for up to 240 days from the date of your purchase.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.