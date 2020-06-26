Bars in Florida can no longer serve alcohol for 'on-premises consumption' amid COVID-19 spike

The state of Florida is once again suspending the consumption of alcohol on the premises at bars amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Effective immediately, the Department of Business and Professional Regulation is suspending on premises consumption of alcohol at bars statewide. — Florida DBPR (@FloridaDBPR) June 26, 2020

The state's Department of Business and Professional Regulation made the announcement Friday morning.

The news comes as Florida continues to set records for daily increases in COVID-19 cases, with Friday's numbers showing nearly 9,000 new cases.

In the emergency order, Halsey Beshears, Secretary of Florida's Department of Business and Professional Regulation orders the following:

Vendors licensed to sell alcoholic beverages for consumption on their premises, that derive more their 50% of gross revenue from those sales, have to suspend the sales of alcohol for consumption on the premises

Read the order below

Bars were allowed to reopen earlier this month as part of Governor DeSantis' Phase 2 of reopening.

It is unclear at this time if any of the other Phase 2 reopenings will be impacted by this.

The order goes into effect immediately.