Barron Trump had the coronavirus, first lady confirms

Barron Trump, the teenage son of President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump, was among those in the White House who tested positive for the coronavirus in recent weeks.

In a post authored by the first lady, she recalled her experience with the coronavirus.

“Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms,” Melania Trump said. “In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

The first lady said that her symptoms from the coronavirus were “minimal.”

“I was very fortunate as my diagnosis came with minimal symptoms, though they hit me all at once and it seemed to be a roller coaster of symptoms in the days after,” Melania Trump wrote. “I experienced body aches, a cough and headaches, and felt extremely tired most of the time. I chose to go a more natural route in terms of medicine, opting more for vitamins and healthy food. We had wonderful caretakers around us and we will be forever grateful for the medical care and professional discretion we received from Dr. (Sean) Conley and his team.”

President Trump confirmed he and the first lady tested positive for the coronavirus in the early morning hours of October 2. Later that day, the president was admitted into Walter Reed Medical Center after seeing a high fever and difficulty breathing.

Trump spent 72 hours in the hospital before returning to the White House. Conley said that Trump has since tested negative, which has allowed him to return to the campaign trail.

Several dozen officials and visitors to the White House have been diagnosed with the coronavirus in recent weeks.