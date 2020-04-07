Baltimore police sergeant under investigation after video shows him coughing near residents

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police sergeant is under investigation after a video circulating on social media showed him coughing near residents at Perkins Homes in East Baltimore.

A spokesperson with the Baltimore Police Department confirmed the incident to WMAR-2 News.

In a statement, the spokesperson said:

"The Baltimore Police Department has become aware of a recent social media video that depicted a police sergeant apparently coughing near citizens. We have viewed the video, in its entirety, and believe it warranted being forwarded to the Public Integrity Bureau for an internal investigation."

Council President Brandon Scott also released a statement on the incident:

“Today I was made aware of a video of a Baltimore Police Officer deliberately coughing at a resident as he walked by. I immediately forwarded the video to Commissioner Harrison for investigation and action. COVID-19 is not a joke and this behavior is beyond unacceptable. When you are in public service, it is your duty to treat everyone with respect, especially when we are dealing with both a public health pandemic and a gun violence epidemic. This is not behavior that we want our police officers or any of our public servants to model to our residents.

Everyone can contract COVID-19. All of Baltimore has to take this seriously and treat each other with respect. For public servants, this means carrying out duties with safety and compassion at the forefront of all actions. For citizens, this means adhering to the advice of public health professionals while following government guidelines issued to save lives.

I will be following up with the Commissioner regarding this disturbing incident.”

Eight police officers with the Baltimore Police Department have already tested positive for COVID-19.

This story was originally published on WMAR.com.