Ballet dancers quarantined together to provide Memorial Day entertainment

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down theaters and concert venues across the country, leaving musicians, dancers and other artists without a place to perform. But these three ballet dancers decided to quarantine together and share their art form with the digital world.

"We wanted to do something out of the box, so when we realized the world was about to go on lockdown, we gathered before the point,” recalled Magnus Christoffersen, a soloist with the Los Angeles Ballet. “We moved into the house, and we've been creating pieces live streaming every day since.”

The other two dancers are Tigran Sargsy, who is a principal with the Los Angeles Ballet, and Kirsten Bloom Allen, a principal with Arc Entertainment. The three still wanted to entertain people who were staying home and possible going through difficult times.

The trio of dancers set up a stage in Bloom Allen’s backyard, complete with a sound system and video equipment.

"[We're performing] all sorts of pieces we created, all three of us, and it somehow is modern or classical but contemporary classical. We put creativity all together and see what happens," said Sargsya.

Their dancing, which they're live streaming on social media, caught the attention of the U.S. military, and now they're putting together a special performance for the USO to be aired on Memorial Day.

"We are so excited to be saying thank you to the military for all they're doing to keep us safe both here in the U.S. and abroad," said Bloom Allen.

The dancers are working on the dance pieces this week, ultimately choreographing a 20-minute segment for military families to enjoy.

"They're live-streaming and broadcasting it to all of their stations worldwide, so it will be to all of the branches of the military," said Bloom Allen.

The trio is feeling honored and humbled to give back to those who have served, with a performance they created together.

