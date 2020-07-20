Bahamas restricting visitors from U.S. beginning this week

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — If you were planning a vacation to the Bahamas this summer, you may need to rethink your plans.

The island nation just announced sweeping restrictions for tourists, specifically from the United States. It’s an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.

This comes after just reopening its borders to visitors earlier this month.

In the prime minister's national address, he said the country has 15 new coronavirus cases for a total of 153.

"Our current situation demands decisive action, if we are to avoid being overrun and defeated by this virus," Hubert Minnis said.

Beginning Wednesday at midnight, international commercial flights and vessels will not be permitted to enter, except for flights from the United Kingdom, European Union and Canada.

BahamasAir is stopping outgoing flights to the U.S., effective immediately. However, the arrivals board at Palm Beach International Airport showed a flight from Marsh Harbor expected to arrive at 11:20 a.m. Monday.

The prime minister said outgoing commercial vessels and flights will still be allowed to depart the Bahamas to accommodate travelers expected to leave after July 22. Private international flights and charters, and pleasure craft and yachts are still allowed.

On Grand Bahama, there is a new curfew in place from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. No international or domestic flights or sea vessels are allowed in or out of the island, except for emergency and essential purposes. The prime minister said indoor restaurant dining is prohibited, but outdoor dining, curbside, take out and delivery is allowed. All Fish Fry's, beaches, parks and bars remain closed.

There is a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in place for all areas other than Grand Bahama.

Since opening its borders July 1, 49 new cases of COIVD-19 were recorded, with 31 of them on Grand Bahama. Domestic travel is still permitted with a health visa, except for Grand Bahama.

Anyone entering the country must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within the previous 10 days.

This story originally reported by Stephanie Susskind on wptv.com.