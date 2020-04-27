Back at work, Boris Johnson urges patience over UK lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is at a dangerous stage in the coronavirus outbreak, and easing social and economic restrictions too soon would create a second spike of infections.

Johnson spoke to the nation on his first day back at work after recovering from COVID-19.

He said the U.K. is reaching "the end of the first phase of this conflict" but warned that a quick end to the lockdown was not in sight.

He said "we simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when" restrictions would be loosened. Johnson spent a week in a London hospital earlier this month with the coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care.