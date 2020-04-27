Menu

Back at work, Boris Johnson urges patience over UK lockdown

Frank Augstein/AP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement on his first day back at work in Downing Street, London, after recovering from a bout with the coronavirus that put him in intensive care, Monday, April 27, 2020. The highly contagious COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted on nations around the globe, many imposing self isolation and exercising social distancing when people move from their homes. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Back at work, Boris Johnson urges patience over UK lockdown
Posted at 8:36 AM, Apr 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-27 11:43:40-04

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson says Britain is at a dangerous stage in the coronavirus outbreak, and easing social and economic restrictions too soon would create a second spike of infections.

Johnson spoke to the nation on his first day back at work after recovering from COVID-19.

He said the U.K. is reaching "the end of the first phase of this conflict" but warned that a quick end to the lockdown was not in sight.

He said "we simply cannot spell out now how fast or slow or even when" restrictions would be loosened. Johnson spent a week in a London hospital earlier this month with the coronavirus, including three nights in intensive care. 

