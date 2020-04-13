Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Athletes completing bans get unexpected chance at Olympics after games postponed

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Jae C. Hong/AP
The Olympic rings are seen behind cherry blossoms Wednesday, March 25, 2020, in the Odaiba section of Tokyo. Not even the Summer Olympics could withstand the force of the coronavirus. After weeks of hedging, the IOC took the unprecedented step of postponing the world's biggest sporting event, a global extravaganza that's been cemented into the calendar for more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Athletes completing bans get unexpected chance at Olympics after games postponed
Posted at 3:05 PM, Apr 13, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-13 18:07:18-04

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) — Athletes completing doping bans over the next year will be eligible to compete in the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

It is an unintended effect of the coronavirus pandemic that has some crying foul.

Turkish runner Gamze Bulut is one example. She will now have plenty of time to qualify for a games she likely would have missed had they gone ahead as scheduled.

But Irish race walker Brendan Boyce says “it doesn’t seem like a fair punishment” because they haven’t missed the events they were supposed to miss.

The 2020 Olympics were officially postponed last month for one year.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.