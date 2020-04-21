Menu

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis to launch wine, proceeds to be donated to COVID-19 relief funds

Courtesy of Nocking Point Wines
Posted at 9:42 AM, Apr 21, 2020
Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have teamed up with Nocking Point Wines to launch wine, and it's all for a good cause.

One hundred percent of the sales of the Quarantine Pinot Noir will go to COVID-19 relief efforts, the wine company stated on their website.

"A handful of weeks ago, Nocking Point co-founder Andrew Harding got a call from his friend Ashton," the winemaking company said in a press release on their website. "Mila had an idea to create a QUARANTINE-themed wine that could be used to raise proceeds for multiple COVID-19 response efforts that she, Ashton, and several friends were putting their efforts into. The NP team loved the idea and instantly sprang into action on sourcing the best available blends possible and dug right into bringing the Kutcher's label design and creative vision to life."

The wine will be available to consumers by early May.

The wine company said that all the proceeds from the wine sales would go to GiveDirectly, Direct Relief, Frontline Responders Fund, and America's Food Fund.

