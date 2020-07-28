As Congress debates stimulus package, Trump holds news conference

As White House advisers and congressional leaders spar over the next round of stimulus funds, President Donald Trump will speak from the White House briefing room at 5 p.m. ET today.

On the mind of so many Americans are stimulus checks, unemployment and the return to school.

Despite a Trump administration push for the return of in-person learning, a number of school districts across the US have announced plans to begin the 2020-21 school year virtually. On Tuesday, Ohio’s largest district Columbus City Schools said they will start the year off virtually.

Trump has said that federal funds should only go to schools that are open.

Meanwhile, the next round of stimulus is being debated on Capitol Hill. While it appears there is agreement between the White House, House Democrats and Senate Republicans on providing a second round of $1,200 checks for most Americans, there is intense debate on unemployment. Last week, millions of unemployed Americans stopped receiving a $600 weekly supplement to unemployment checks. Those checks were in addition to state unemployment payments.

With those payments no longer being received by Americans, there are questions on the state of the economy given an unemployment rate of 11.1 percent – nearly three times higher than at the start of the year.

