Arkansas venue postpones concert ordered shut due to virus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas theater is postponing a country-rock concert that would have defied the state's ban on large gatherings, days after health officials ordered the show shut down.

TempleLive in Fort Smith said Thursday that the Travis McCready concert would be moved from Friday to Monday, when the state is allowing indoor entertainment venues to reopen.

The announcement came just hours after the state took away the venue's license to sell alcohol.

The theater still needs state approval to hold the show that is expected to exceed a 50-person limit.