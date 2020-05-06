Arkansas music venue to host live concert amidst coronavirus pandemic

An Arkansas music venue will be the first of its kind to host a live social distancing concert amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Ticketmaster , singer/guitarist Travis McCready will perform at TempleLive in Fort Smith, Arkansas, next Friday.

The concert venue will operate under COVID-19 protocol, which includes all employees and concertgoers wearing masks, everyone seating 6-feet apart in "fan pods", and temperatures will be taken before anyone enters the venue, Ticketmaster posted on their site.

For balcony seating, concertgoers will only be allowed to use the stairs, Ticketmaster said.

Ticketmaster also stated that only ten people would be allowed in the bathroom, and all soap and paper towel dispensers will be automatic.

Only 229 seats are available at the 1,100 capacity venue, Ticketmaster stated.

Ticketmaster said all beverages would be either prepackaged or have lids on them.