Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational NewsCoronavirus

Actions

Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will still hold their primaries on Tuesday

Posted: 11:15 AM, Mar 13, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-13 14:36:27-04
items.[0].image.alt
WILMINGTON, NC - MAY 6: A sign pionts the way to the Williston Middle School polling station on May 6, 2008 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Voters in Indiana and North Carolina have their primary polls May 6. (Photo by Logan Mock-Bunting/Getty Images)
Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio will still hold their primaries on Tuesday

All states holding presidential primaries next Tuesday say voting will take place as scheduled, despite the novel coronavirus pandemic.

In a joint statement, Secretaries of State from Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio said Friday that their primaries will still take place on Tuesday.

"Unlike concerts, sporting events or other mass gatherings where large groups of people travel long distances to congregate in a confined space for an extended period of time, polling locations see people from a nearby community coming into and out of the building for a short duration," the statement read.

The statement also said that officials would follow guidance from voting machine manufacturers and the CDC on how best to sanitize equipment.

The announcement comes the same day that Louisiana became the first state to delay its primary due to the pandemic. That vote was delayed more than two months, moving from April 4 to June 20.

Florida, Illinois and Ohio will all hold both Republican and Democratic primaries on Tuesday. Arizona will only hold its Democratic primary, as it has already declared President Donald Trump the winner in the Republican primary.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: Coronavirus in Arizona

Coronavirus | COVID-19

Preventative Actions: The CDC recommends: Avoid close contact with people who are sick; avoid touching eyes, noes, and mouth; wash hand with soap and water; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

PROPER HANDWASHING

How to properly wash your hands

The CDC says says your first defense against Coronavirus should be proper hand-washing.