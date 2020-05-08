Menu

20.5 million jobs were wiped away from American payrolls in April, unemployment up to 14.7 percent

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - In this April 2, 2020 file photo, a notice of closure is posted at The Great Frame Up in Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich. The government has reached its $349 billion lending limit for its Paycheck Protection Program that is sending relief money to the nation’s small businesses. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 4:13 AM, May 08, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-08 08:37:31-04

20.5 million jobs were wiped away from American payrolls in April, according to the Department of Labor's monthly jobs report as the unemployment rate rose to 14.7 percent.

Prior to April, the U.S. economy was working at nearly full employment with an unemployment rate of about 4.4 percent.

The stunning figures shatter all-time job loss records. According to The Washington Post, the previous one-month increase in job losses was about 2.2 million — which came in the months after World War II.

According to The Washington Post and CNN, Friday's report was slightly lower than the 22 million job losses that economists expected.

Weekly unemployment data from the Labor Department indicates that more than 33 million Americans filed initial unemployment claims in the last seven weeks, an average of 4.7 million a week. Surveys indicate that millions more have up trying to apply for benefits because the process was too difficult.

Before the pandemic, the most unemployment claims the Labor Department had seen in a single week was about 665,000 during the 2007-2008 recession.

James B. Bullard, the president of the St. Louis Federal Reserve, said he says Friday's report "will probably be one of the worst ever," according to The Washington Post.

According to The Associated Press, global markets were up despite the bleak jobs projections. Since its history slide in February and March, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has actually gained more than 5,000 points.

