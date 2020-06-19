Apple to temporarily shutter some locations in four states as COVID-19 cases spike

Apple announced on Friday that it is planning to temporarily close several of its locations in four states as the number of coronavirus cases in some US states are surging.

Apple said that two stores in Florida, two in North Carolina, one in South Carolina and six in Arizona will be closed until further notice. The closures go into effect tomorrow.

“Due to current COVID-19 conditions in some of the communities we serve, we are temporarily closing stores in these areas,” Apple said in a statement. “We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible.”

Apple said for its locations that are remaining open, Apple is limiting store occupancy and is requiring all customers and employees to wear face coverings.

Florida and Arizona both reported one-day records for new cases on Friday.

Here are the impacted locations:

Florida

- Waterside Shops

- Coconut Point

North Carolina

- Southpark

- Northlake Mall

South Carolina

- Haywood Mall

Arizona

- Chandler Fashion Center

- Scottsdale Fashion Square

- Arrowhead

- SanTan Village

- Scottsdale Quarter

- La Encantada

