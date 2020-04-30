Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsCoronavirus

Actions

Apple makes it easier to unlock phone while wearing face mask during pandemic

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Richard Drew/AP
This Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, photo shows the iPhone XR, left, that has a single lens, and the iPhone XS Max that has two lenses, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Apple makes it easier to unlock phone while wearing face mask during pandemic
Posted at 8:28 AM, Apr 30, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-30 11:28:20-04

With most people wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple said they've it more accessible for iPhone users to unlock their phones.

According to CNBC, Apple released beta software Wednesday, which would allow users to swipe up on the screen and enter a code instead, bypassing the Face ID display.

CNBC's technology writer Kif Leswing tweeted out what users can expect.

Apple has also partnered up with Google on a contact-tracing tool that would use Bluetooth technology to track if you have come into contact with someone with the deadly virus.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 On Your Side Team Coverage of the Coronavirus

Coronavirus | COVID-19

The new novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was first detected in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China last year and has since spread to more than 50 locations internationally. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 in late January a “public health emergency of international concern” and U.S. Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency. The WHO has since declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic.