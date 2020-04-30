Apple makes it easier to unlock phone while wearing face mask during pandemic

With most people wearing a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic, Apple said they've it more accessible for iPhone users to unlock their phones.

According to CNBC, Apple released beta software Wednesday, which would allow users to swipe up on the screen and enter a code instead, bypassing the Face ID display.

CNBC's technology writer Kif Leswing tweeted out what users can expect.

There's also apparently a new feature that lets you skip directly to passcode if you have a mask on — kif (@kifleswing) April 29, 2020

Apple has also partnered up with Google on a contact-tracing tool that would use Bluetooth technology to track if you have come into contact with someone with the deadly virus.