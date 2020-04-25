Anger swells at Dutch decision ending football season

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch top-flight club FC Utrecht is preparing for legal action to fight the Royal Netherlands Football Association decision to cancel the remainder of the league season and allocate places in next season's European competitions based on the standings when play was halted by the coronavirus crisis.

Utrecht likely will not be alone in challenging the decision that also said there would be no relegation and promotion between the country's two top leagues.

Cambuur Leeuwarden, leader of the second-tier Keuken Kampioen division, is furious that it was denied promotion.

The club's director Ard de Graaf says "It feels very unjust" and that the club is considering its position.