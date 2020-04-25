Menu

Anger swells at Dutch decision ending football season

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bernat Armangue/AP
FILE - In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico in action during a Europa League soccer match against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium in Getafe, outskirts of Madrid, Spain. The Dutch soccer league was canceled Friday April 24, 2020, because of the coronavirus crisis, but leading team Ajax won’t be declared the champion. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, FILE)
Posted at 8:35 AM, Apr 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-25 11:35:43-04

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Dutch top-flight club FC Utrecht is preparing for legal action to fight the Royal Netherlands Football Association decision to cancel the remainder of the league season and allocate places in next season's European competitions based on the standings when play was halted by the coronavirus crisis.

Utrecht likely will not be alone in challenging the decision that also said there would be no relegation and promotion between the country's two top leagues.

Cambuur Leeuwarden, leader of the second-tier Keuken Kampioen division, is furious that it was denied promotion.

The club's director Ard de Graaf says "It feels very unjust" and that the club is considering its position.

