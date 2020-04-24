Menu

Amid anxiety, Georgia lets close-contact businesses reopen

AP
Brian Lambert, owner of Scoops, a coffee and sweets shop, opens up the windows of his business across the street from the Forsyth Courthouse as he gets ready to reopen next week, Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in Forsyth, Ga. The Monroe County Commission recently voted to urge Gov. Brian Kemp and President Donald Trump to begin reopening the economy by the end of the month, becoming one of the first local Georgia governments to formally demand a speedier end to coronavirus restrictions. Lambert, who started the business last May, said it was make or break time for him and is anxious to get back to work on Monday, the first day he is allowed to. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Posted at 8:23 AM, Apr 24, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-24 11:23:40-04

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some businesses in Georgia are reopening as the state's governor eases a month-long shutdown despite fears that a new wave of coronavirus infections could result.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's critics don't just include public health experts. President Donald Trump said he "disagreed strongly" with Kemp's aggressive timeline.

Still, David Huynh plans to reopen his Savannah nail salon.

He said about 60 clients booked appointments Friday.

Massage therapist Shannon Pengitore said a few clients in metro Atlanta asked for appointments this week, but she's not ready.

She says she hasn't received clear enough guidance for protecting herself and her clients.

