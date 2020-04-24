Amid anxiety, Georgia lets close-contact businesses reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Some businesses in Georgia are reopening as the state's governor eases a month-long shutdown despite fears that a new wave of coronavirus infections could result.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's critics don't just include public health experts. President Donald Trump said he "disagreed strongly" with Kemp's aggressive timeline.

Still, David Huynh plans to reopen his Savannah nail salon.

He said about 60 clients booked appointments Friday.

Massage therapist Shannon Pengitore said a few clients in metro Atlanta asked for appointments this week, but she's not ready.

She says she hasn't received clear enough guidance for protecting herself and her clients.