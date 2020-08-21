American Airlines is suspending service to 15 small cities in October and November, cites pandemic

American Airlines says it is suspending travel to 15 small cities across the country for at least a month as COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc on the airline travel industry.

In a press release, American said it was suspending service to certain smaller markets as airline stimulus aid provided by the CARES Act is set to expire.

American says the suspended travel is only effective between Oct. 7 and Nov. 3, but offered no guarantees that it would restore service to the cities afterward.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic reached the United States, demand for air travel has plummeted. The Associated Press reported earlier this week that air travel is down more than 85% between 2019 and 2020. The U.S. four largest airlines — which includes American Airlines — have lost a combined $10 billion this year.

The 15 airports to which American Airlines is suspending service are listed below.

Del Rio, Texas

Dubuque, Iowa

Florence, S.C.

Greenville, N.C.

Huntington, W.Va.

Joplin, Mo.

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, Mich.

Lake Charles, La.

New Haven, Conn.

New Windsor, N.Y.

Roswell, N.M.

Sioux City, Iowa

Springfield, Ill.

Stillwater, Okla.

Williamsport, Pa.